AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Citigroup

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppLovin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.40.
Shares of APP stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 815.97. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15.
In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 40,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $3,220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,637,000 shares of company stock worth $694,994,270 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,475,000 after acquiring an additional 903,470 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,943,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after acquiring an additional 309,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
