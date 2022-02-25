AppLovin (NYSE:APP) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Citigroup

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppLovin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.40.

Shares of APP stock opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 815.97. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 40,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $3,220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,637,000 shares of company stock worth $694,994,270 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,475,000 after acquiring an additional 903,470 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,943,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after acquiring an additional 309,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

