ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives $42.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,095,000 after buying an additional 668,876 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $2,139,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 63,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

MT traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.65. 6,842,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

