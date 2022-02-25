Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($2.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.37). Arena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,149,000 after acquiring an additional 191,409 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after acquiring an additional 493,034 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,031,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.41.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

