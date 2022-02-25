Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55,313 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

