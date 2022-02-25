Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of ARGO opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.