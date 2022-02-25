Argon (ARGON) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $528,615.49 and $122,215.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argon has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.55 or 0.07152329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,436.10 or 1.00072603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048498 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,140,447 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

