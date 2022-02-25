Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Arko stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 644,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,995. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Get Arko alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arko by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arko by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Arko by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arko by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Arko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.