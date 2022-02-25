Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
Arko stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 644,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,995. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Arko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
