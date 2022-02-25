Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AHH. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 60.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

