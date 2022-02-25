Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AWI. Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $88.29 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $83.37 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

