Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys 431 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 245,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,447,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

