Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 11.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 722,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,982,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.36. 7,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.52. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $174.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,865 shares of company stock worth $27,663,184 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

