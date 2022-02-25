Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 458.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.53. 106,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

