Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 3,493 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.21. 358,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,387,781. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $264.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.