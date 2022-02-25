Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.09 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $3.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.
AGO stock traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,029. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.17. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $59.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.
Separately, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Assured Guaranty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.
