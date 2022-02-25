Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.09 EPS

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $3.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

AGO stock traded up $6.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,029. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.17. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $59.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,302,000 after acquiring an additional 993,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

