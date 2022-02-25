AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a £100 ($136.00) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZN. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($142.80) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($156.40) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($119.68) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($122.40) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,690 ($131.78).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,582 ($116.71) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($91.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($129.51). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,602.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,617.49. The company has a market cap of £132.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,479.66.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

