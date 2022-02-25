Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. Astrazeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

