ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATNI. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ATN International stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $34.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,056. ATN International has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $543.08 million, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 0.16.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ATN International by 91,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

