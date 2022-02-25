Atria Investments LLC Acquires 3,644 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $26,378,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10,173.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 149,850 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 488.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after buying an additional 141,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.43.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average is $166.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

