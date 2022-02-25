Atria Investments LLC Buys 67,248 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,248 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 143.1% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

