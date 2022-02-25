Atria Investments LLC Buys 7,295 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $225.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.95. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $240.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

