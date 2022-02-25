Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BloombergSen Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 369,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $642,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,670,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 415.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after buying an additional 289,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $243.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.92 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

