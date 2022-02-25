Atria Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.68. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

