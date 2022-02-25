Atria Investments LLC Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 194,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

