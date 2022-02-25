Atria Investments LLC Sells 763 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pentair by 109.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,259 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Pentair by 184.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,763,000 after acquiring an additional 622,569 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,689,000 after acquiring an additional 534,428 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 2,731.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 485,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 4,030.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 484,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,603,000 after acquiring an additional 473,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $57.51 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

