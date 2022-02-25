AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Trimmed by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in AT&T were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

T stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 746,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,380,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

