Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $19.01

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.01, but opened at $19.90. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 94 shares traded.

AURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences Inc will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

