Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 2.2%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.77 and last traded at C$4.80. 300,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,736,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACB. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 target price (up from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$946.27 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of Aurora Cannabis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

