Auxier Asset Management Sells 600 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after acquiring an additional 235,015 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 450,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after acquiring an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

