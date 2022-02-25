Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGR. Mizuho downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

NYSE:AGR opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,354,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,803 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

