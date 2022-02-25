Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Price Up 6.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) rose 6.8% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $31.51. Approximately 4,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 341,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.
The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
AVNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Avanos Medical Company Profile (NYSE:AVNS)
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.