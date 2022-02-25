Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Stock Price Up 6.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) rose 6.8% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $32.21 and last traded at $31.51. Approximately 4,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 341,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,961,000 after buying an additional 319,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,350,000 after buying an additional 611,984 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,158,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,502,000 after buying an additional 71,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,662,000 after purchasing an additional 119,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,725,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

