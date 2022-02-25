Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.96. Avient posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Avient by 52.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Avient by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,510,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 602.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 174,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNT traded up $2.60 on Friday, hitting $52.92. The company had a trading volume of 18,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,784. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Avient has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

