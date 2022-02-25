Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Announces Earnings Results

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ AXON traded up $3.76 on Friday, hitting $133.91. 6,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,470. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -325.37, a PEG ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $117.05 and a 12 month high of $209.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average of $163.90.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi acquired 71,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,187,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $119,405.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 48,588 shares worth $8,548,476. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.