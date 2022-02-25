Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Lowered to $170.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.57.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.14. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $99,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,291 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $7,078,273.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 72,775 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,476 and have sold 48,588 shares valued at $8,548,476. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $4,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

