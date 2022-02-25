Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. 26,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,807. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.22.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,930 shares of company stock worth $4,884,223. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Axonics by 443.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Axonics by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXNX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

