Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,488 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $902,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.65. 2,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

