Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Get Aziyo Biologics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $16.25.

In related news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. purchased 412,735 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,749,996.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Englese purchased 4,580 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 873,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics (Get Rating)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aziyo Biologics (AZYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aziyo Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aziyo Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.