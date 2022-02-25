Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 10.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.79. 59,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,166,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.
The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.15.
About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azul (AZUL)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.