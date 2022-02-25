Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 10.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.79. 59,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,166,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share.

Get Azul alerts:

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after buying an additional 2,253,486 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Azul by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after purchasing an additional 695,200 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Azul by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,194 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Azul by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azul by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 783,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

About Azul (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.