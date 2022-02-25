B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.56. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 1,608 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.44%.
About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)
BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.