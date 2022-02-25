B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.56. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 1,608 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating ) by 118.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.12% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.