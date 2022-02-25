B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

HMLP stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $4,850,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,632 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

