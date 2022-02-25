B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year.

BTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Haywood Securities cut their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.95.

TSE BTO opened at C$5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.88. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total transaction of C$451,000.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

