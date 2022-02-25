Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Lowered to $58.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.04% from the company’s previous close.

BALY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

BALY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.25. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Bally’s by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

