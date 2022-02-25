Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 424,552 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 424,552 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Boston Scientific worth $93,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after buying an additional 451,194 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,462 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 320,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.95 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.13 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.03.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

