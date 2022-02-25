Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 1,832.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 532,193 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Westlake Chemical worth $51,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 37.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,208,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,618 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,707.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 710,044 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 90.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after purchasing an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth about $41,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK opened at $106.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.93.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 10.37%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

