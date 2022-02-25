Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 253,415 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $72,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

ALLE stock opened at $111.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.83 and a 1 year high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

