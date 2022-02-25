Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,243,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 59.0% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 87.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,107,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,343,000 after acquiring an additional 517,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $525,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

