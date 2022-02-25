Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $547-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.67 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.090 EPS.

NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The company has a market capitalization of $788.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAND. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.93.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bandwidth by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after purchasing an additional 81,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

