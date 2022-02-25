Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,065,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $775,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $343,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $586.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $611.05 and a 200 day moving average of $685.11. The firm has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

