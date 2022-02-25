Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,871,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,307 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $943,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $47.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

