Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,213,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $663,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 336,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $293.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.53. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.28 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

