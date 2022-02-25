Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,280,761 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 113,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,134,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $915,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,644,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $181,427,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 44,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

